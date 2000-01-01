A Century of Surface Temperature Anomalies

1910s 1920s 1930s 1940s 1980s 1990s 2000s 2010s

This globe shows the average temperature anomalies over land between the years of 1910 and 2019 in decades. Temperature anomalies are defined by the difference in temperature at that location between at a given period in time and the average temperature between the years of 1951 and 1980 (chosen by NASA).

The color and height of the spikes are jointly scaled to show how much average temperature has changed from the 1951-1980 average. Blues and purples, shows temperatures cooler than the average while reds, yellows and oranges show temperatures warmer than the average.