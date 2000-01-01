A Century of Surface Temperature Anomalies
1910s
1920s
1930s
1940s
1980s
1990s
2000s
2010s
This globe shows the average temperature anomalies over land between the years of 1910
and 2019 in decades. Temperature anomalies are defined by the difference in
temperature at that location between at a given period in time and
the average temperature between the years of 1951 and 1980 (chosen by NASA).
The color and height of the spikes are jointly scaled to show how much average temperature
has changed from the 1951-1980 average. Blues and purples, shows temperatures cooler than the average while
reds, yellows and oranges show temperatures warmer than the average.